G-MODE And Plus81 have announced that the visual novel SHINJUKU SOUMEI it has been postponed and will be released next April 12. As previously anticipated, the title will be available on PC via Steam and will have localization in English, Japanese and simplified Chinese.

We leave you now with the opening film of the visual novel, enjoy!

SHINJUKU SOUMEI – Opening

Source: G-MODE, Plus81 Street Gematsu