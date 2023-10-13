If you’ve been looking to stock up on the spooks and scares in anticipation of this year’s impending Halloween, the Epic Games Store has your back; next week’s freebie over there is The Evil Within, the acclaimed horror from Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami. And it’s joined by the Eurogamer recommended Eternal Threads.

The Evil Within – which was created by Ghostwire: Tokyo and Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks, the studio Mikami departed earlier this year – released all the way back in 2014, dragging players, in the role of rugged police detective Sebastian Castellanos, along on a positively bonkers ride through the shape-shifting likes of a dilapidated asylum, a fading mansion, a mannequin factory, and more.

It’s a return to the kind of nail-bitingly tense third-person survival horror Mikami’s Resident Evil games – particularly the revolutionary Resident Evil 4 – were known for, and it all plays out like an enthusiastic love letter to the horror genre as a whole, packing in everything from sadistic chainsaw-wielding cannibals to J-horror-style hair ghosts. It’s great, despite a few rough edges.

The Evil Within launch trailer.

“The Evil Within is a generous game, lengthy but never repetitive,” Eurogamer contributor Simon Parkin wrote in his 8/10 review back at release. “But it also eschews many of the modern improvements to the third-person action game… The Evil Within does not blemish [Mikami’s] record. But neither does the game enchant and disrupt in the way that Vanquish and the others managed. This is Mikami revisiting his past glories and, as such, it’s both a delight and a disappointment.”

And that’s not the only Epic freebie coming next Thursday, 19th October. It’ll be joined by developer Cosmonaut’s Eternal Threadsa “single-player, first-person story-driven puzzle game of time manipulation, choice and consequence”, in which players attempt to manipulate the lives of six people in the week leading up to a devastating house fire, to prevent their deaths .

Eternal Threads release date trailer.

“Marrying some frightfully clever time-scrolling with a captivating look into their characters’ lives,” Eurogamer contributor Vikki Blake wrote in her Recommended review last year, “Eternal Threads is a nosy player’s dream.”