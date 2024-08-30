It should be noted that Mikami did not work directly on Sweet Home, even though Resident Evil comes from there.

The Japanese Master Shinji Mikami has a strong desire to work on the remake of the NES game that inspired the Resident Evil series (series of which he is the original author): Sweet Home . He said this during an interview with Eurogamer, in which he made it clear that he would prefer a similar project to working on any other remakes.

Never repeat yourself

“When I make a game, I don’t want to remake it. So there’s not one game I’d want to remake that I’ve made, but there’s a game called Sweet Home that was made by someone else. Since I didn’t make that game, I’d be interested in remaking it. But as far as the things I’ve made, I don’t want to have to worry about remaking them.”

Based on the film of the same name by Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Sweet Home It was directed by Tokuro Fujiwara and saw players take control of a group of characters, each with their own unique abilities. The objective was to explore an old mansion filled with supernatural creatures, in search of the precious paintings hidden within. Resident Evil was initially conceived as a remake of Sweet Home, but then completely changed direction, while still keeping some of the original ideas.

Mikami has repeatedly expressed his appreciation for Fujiwara’s masterpiece (author of Ghosts ‘n Goblins and Tombi!), which had a huge influence on him (and not only on him).

Of course, making a remake of Sweet Home is not easy because Mikami would have to be able to Get permission from Capcom and the current rights holder of the film. In short, it would certainly be a nice project for Kamuy Inc., his new company, but we think it is unlikely to come to fruition.