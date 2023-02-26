Shinji Mikami, the Japanese game designer who founded Tango Gameworks, later bought by Bethesda Softworks, will leave the company in the coming months. This was announced by Bethesda senior vice president Todd Vaughn in an email sent to the entire company in the past few hours. Mikami, who worked at Capcom for 16 years and created the Resident Evil franchise, founded Tango Gameworks in March 2010. Under the label he has created The Evil Within franchise, Ghostwire: Tokyo and most recently Hi-Fi Rush , which Vaughn defines as one of the most successful launches in the history of Bethesda (which has meanwhile been acquired by Microsoft). In reality, despite the good success of The Evil Within series, Ghostwire: Tokyo, released last year exclusively on PS5, was received lukewarmly by the public and critics. It’s unclear if Mikami will start a new company or work for someone else, but he’s still at Tango Gameworks for the time being.