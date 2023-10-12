With a short and concise message about X, Shinji Mikamithe “father” of Resident Evil, has indicated his desire to go back to developingbecause apparently the non-compete clause has already expired after the abandonment of Tango GameWorks.

We reported in February his exit from Tango GameWorks, a team he himself had founded, during which he had indicated his desire for a change of scenery but had not reported anything precise regarding his future plans.

As always happens in these cases, the exit from the team was accompanied by a non-competition agreement, which prevented the game designer from taking new initiatives in the videogame field, but apparently this agreement lasted quite a short time, given that Mikami reported which is practically finished.