With a short and concise message about X, Shinji Mikamithe “father” of Resident Evil, has indicated his desire to go back to developingbecause apparently the non-compete clause has already expired after the abandonment of Tango GameWorks.
We reported in February his exit from Tango GameWorks, a team he himself had founded, during which he had indicated his desire for a change of scenery but had not reported anything precise regarding his future plans.
As always happens in these cases, the exit from the team was accompanied by a non-competition agreement, which prevented the game designer from taking new initiatives in the videogame field, but apparently this agreement lasted quite a short time, given that Mikami reported which is practically finished.
Desire for independence?
“Now that I have broken the spell of non-competition, I think I be able to go back to work“, said Mikami, thus confirming his desire to continue developing, perhaps within another team or by founding a new team from scratch.
The creator of Resident Evil and The Evil Within has always been a somewhatindependence: for this reason he left Capcom and founded Tango GameWorks, and it is not excluded that the fact of losing this autonomy with the assimilation within Bethesda and then the acquisition by Microsoft was a hard blow for his way of doing.
After developing Ghostwire Tokyo then decided to leave Tango, with Hi-Fi Rush which was carried out mainly by John Johanas, while we wait to hear about his future projects.
