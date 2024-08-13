His declaration shared by user Genki in English, is simple and short but reminds us how recent events have remotely touched Mikami as well.

Shinji Mikami founder of the development studio of Tango Gameworks shared via Twitter his happiness that his former studio has found a buyer.

What Happened to Tango Gameworks

But let’s take a couple of steps back and remember what happened. Tango Gameworks is a team Founded in March 2010 by Shinji Mikamibest known as the creator of the Resident Evil series. In October of the same year, it was acquired by ZeniMax Media.

In 2021, the team became part of Microsoft, after it purchased ZeniMax Media. It was the company’s first Japanese team. Unfortunately, in June 2024, the company Xbox Shuts Down Tango Gameworksamidst several layoffs that affected the entire video game division. Before then, however, Shinji Mikami had already left the company.

Coming to August 2024, Kraft – South Korean publisher – said it has acquired Tango Gameworks and the rights to Hi-Fi Rush. At the same time, however, the rights to other games from the company remain with Microsoft.

Let’s remember that Tango Gameworks created The Evil Within, its sequel The Evil Within 2 (two survival horror games not too dissimilar from Resident Evil), Ghostwire: Tokyo – released as a PS5 console exclusive and then also arrived on Xbox Series X | S – and in early 2023 Hi-Fi Rush, which achieved great critical and commercial success.