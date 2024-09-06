As we know, things did not go as the historic director of Resident Evil and founder of Tango had planned, given that the studio is was closed by Microsoft in May to then be acquired by Krafton the company behind PUBG, which also obtained the rights to Hi-Fi Rush and rehired about half of the laid-off staff.

Shinji Mikami he stated that when he left Tango Gameworks last year it was certain that the future of the studio would have been safe within Microsoft thanks to the excellent reception for Hi-Fi Rush .

Shinji Mikami’s words

“I thought the studio would be safe as long as they continued to make Hi-Fi Rush,” Mikami explained in an interview with IGN. “That’s one of the reasons why I left Tango Gameworks. So I was surprised when the studio closed“.

Shinji Mikami

Mikami added that he is happy that Krafton has allowed Tango Gameworks to have a second chance and embark on a new path.

“Now Krafton has taken over the business, so I feel like it worked out well in the end,” Mikami said. “I was reminded that if you make a good game, someone will buy it. The hard work of the Hi-Fi Rush development team has led to a new chapter for the company.”

After leaving Tango Gameworks, Shinji Mikami founded a new studio KAMUI, which is currently collaborating with Grasshopper Manufacture on Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered.