Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 00:41





Jorge Romero’s UCAM has a streak of ten games without losing, although it does not finish getting hooked on the highest zone of the classification. After the draw in La Constitución against Yeclano (1-1), they remain fourth with 37 points, two less than Adrián Hernández’s team and four less than Recreativo de Huelva, second, a team that also played on their visit to El Ejido. The skid of the people from Huelva leaves an even worse taste in the mouths of the university students, who, if they had won in Yecla, could have placed themselves two points behind second place, the real objective of a UCAM that shows its main lack away from La Condomina.

In fact, the Azulona squad is the second best venue in the category since, after Antequera’s striking defeat against Sevilla Atlético, UCAM is the only team that has not lost at home. In 12 games they have reaped six wins and six draws, and only the current leader, who has won more games, has added more points at home. The problem is that as a visitor Romero’s team has only added three victories. A figure that exceeds Antequera (9), Recreativo de Huelva (5) and Yeclano (4), the first three, and also other teams that are behind UCAM such as Granada B, Mar Menor, El Ejido and Xerez , who have also won four times away from their stadiums.

Ten games to go



The regular league has ten games left in the Second Federation. In them, UCAM will have to receive a good part of the teams that are fighting in the upper zone such as Sanluqueño (5th), Antequera (1st), Recreativo Granada (6th) and Mar Menor (7th), in addition to San Roque, nineth. You must visit three affiliates, El Ejido and Recreativo de Huelva.