Experience announces that the Japanese launch date of Shinigami: Shibito Magire it has been postponed for a few months. The third installment in the horror visual novel saga Spirit Hunter it was due to arrive in Japan on March 24th PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch, but to ensure that the quality of the game is further the software house has decided to postpone it to September 15th.

We leave you now with a new gameplay dedicated to Shinigami: Shibito Magire, remembering that you can find more information about the game in our previous article. Good vision.

Shinigami: Shibito Magire – Gameplay

Source: Experience Street Gematsu