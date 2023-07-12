The organization of Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2023 announces that among the guests of honor of this edition we will find Shinichi Ishizukaauthor of the manga BLUE GIANT And Gakuas well as Masaru Kitaocharacter designer of the anime adaptation of death Note.

The double fair will take place 24, 25 and 26 November at theFieramilano Auditorium in Rho and tickets are already on sale on official site of the event. All the details about the event are available below.

MILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS 2023: ITALIAN INDIE VIDEO GAMES, ESPORTS, SPECIAL GUESTS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD AND AMONG THE MANY NEWS THE CINEMA WITH THE FANTASTICON FILM FEST

MGW CMX 2023 will highlight its multiple personalities, from video games to comics.

Great news are added to this new edition, starting from the new space dedicated to cinema with a completely new festival. The Italian Esports Awards are also scheduled.

The Indie Dungeon and Artist Alley areas are not to be missed, which will reveal the instant future hidden in the works of numerous developers and cartoonists. To enrich the program, two new great guests directly from Japan: Shinichi Ishizuka and Masaru Kitao. The appointment is on 24, 25 and 26 November

in pavilions 9, 11, 13 and 15 and in the Auditorium of Fieramilano (Rho)

Tickets are already on sale at Milangamesweek.it

Milan, 12 July 2023 – Willing to embrace change and looking towards tomorrow, Milan Games Week & Cartoomics prepares to celebrate pop culture by recognizing in it a universal means to instantly reach the future that awaits us. This is how the long-awaited appointment returns again this year in the meeting place between pop passions that unites the physical and the virtual in 3 days of unforgettable experiences. Ready to show off a completely new look for the occasion, MGW CMX 2023 it is the product of the consolidated union between two events which aims to become the center of geek culture, by now a fundamental point of contact to unite more and more people without discrimination. A new image and a regenerated mission that bring with them many new features, starting with the new event spaces distributed in 4 Pavilions which will host the best of comics, video games, cinema and board games covering well 8000 m2 more than the last edition.

To predict tomorrow, it is necessary to study and preserve the past and this is why, alongside the many innovations this year, some historical protagonists are reconfirmed. Here, in fact, it comes back Indies Dungeonsthe showcase dedicated for over 10 years to videogames made in Italy reference for the sector, set up in collaboration with the trade association of the video game industry in Italy IIDEA. The announcement to participate in the competition which will see i 10 best projects winning a space within the event is already open to allow the most promising developers to show off in front of an audience of enthusiasts and professionals. And to further reinforce the attention for the growth of this luxuriant sector, it will also be possible to discover the 5 finalist video games Of Indie Forgethe initiative dedicated to independent Italian development studios signed Red Bull.

Among the novelties of this year, with a view to further expanding the cultural offer, in a union that unites the arts in all its forms, MGW CMX 2023 is enriched by an exciting event: the first edition of the Fantasticon Film Fest, the new festival dedicated to genre films. There will be three key themes of the Festival: Souls, Fantasy And Horror will take shape in the futuristic Auditorium, next to the pavilions, a room for beyond 900 seats to sit with a latest generation audio-video system where the reference masterpieces of these genres will be screened non-stop to celebrate the seventh art. A novelty made possible thanks to the collaboration with the main film distributors and players in the supply chain, which will thus allow the event to involve an ever wider audience with quality content.

The architecture of the renovated spaces of MGW CMX 2023 as usual, it includes many other thematic areas, real neighborhoods that contain the best that the world of entertainment can offer. Among these, the inevitable Gaming Zones dedicated to the universe of video games. Here, numerous talks and panels that will see the participation of great international guests, will alternate with the myriad opportunities to try peripherals, accessories and video games that can amaze any enthusiast present in the area. Freeplay.

Protagonists of MGW CMX 2023 will also be the eSports to which the area is dedicated Esportshow which will welcome the best teams and tournament organizers of Italy for continuous challenges full of action. In this space, expanded compared to the last edition, it will be possible to watch breathtaking matches between the best Italian players. Big news this year is also the God Wager All Starsorganized by the creator Moonryde: Saturday and Sunday, in fact, the strongest national and international players of Call of Duty Warzone they will compete to the last headshot in adrenaline-pumping trials that will leave the audience breathless. There will also be an important and exclusive appointment dedicated to eSports enthusiasts: for the first time a MGW CMX 2023will take place Italian Esports Awards: the first award ceremony designed for Italian eSports during which the teams and personalities who have distinguished themselves most over the course of the year will be celebrated.

The area Studios it is the place where visitors can immerse themselves in the atmospheres of the most popular films and TV series of the past and present. A real amusement park embellished with dungeons, escape rooms, interactive sets and photo opportunities. Here there will be various costume groups ready to transport passers-by into fantastic worlds with their shows. Special guest Darlene Vogelactress who starred in the second installment of the trilogy Back to the Future and that thanks to its numerous anecdotes will allow all fans to take a leap into the atmospheres of

world of Marty McFly! Ample space will finally be dedicated to the world of cosplay thanks to Cosplay Groundwhere between fashion shows, shootings and contests it will be possible to admire the mastery of those who with passion and talent are able to transform themselves into their favorite characters.

Electric Town is the area of ​​Japanese culture: visiting it will be like strolling through the streets of Akihabara! Anime, manga and gadgets dedicated to the most loved stories and characters from the country of the Rising Sun will be the absolute protagonists and will be accompanied by a themed food area. Immersed in this stimulating context, it finds its place Planet Comicscenter of gravity that will host publishers and authors to present the latest news from the world of illustration and give numerous opportunities for signing copies and moments of meeting with their favorite artists and authors to have an unforgettable memory of the event.

The game in all its forms will play a major role every year in defining the personality of MGW CMX 2023. In the area Unplugged it will be possible to try and discover all the novelties of the world of table games and some trading cards, exploring the demos and spectacular stands that await all fans for incredible games to experience in company. Finally, in Creators World it will be possible to discover everything about the fascinating world of Content Creators. The most famous Italian digital entertainment personalities who will welcome their fans with panels, meet & greets and game sessions to get together, have fun and interact directly with their idols.

The novelties do not only concern the redesigned spaces of the event. To further enrich the schedule of surprises of MGW CMX 2023in fact, new great guests join the firmament of artists and professionals from the world of video games and comics already announced for this edition, such as Esad Ribic And Chris Claremont. Two great guests will arrive directly from Japan, the greatest representatives of Japanese narrative art. The first is Shinichi Ishizuka, an author who has stood out for his style and themes since his first works. Among his most acclaimed titles is the series BLUE GIANT, which explores the fascinating universe of Jazz, recently adapted into a successful anime, and Gaku, the acclaimed manga steeped in love for the mountains. Shinichi Ishizuka will be a guest of Milan Games Week & Cartoomics thanks to the collaboration with J-POP Mangawhich will crown the dream of all fans of the legendary author.

The second new guest is Masaru Kitao, a true legend of the Japanese animation scene. The Japanese art director and character designer is certainly known for having designed the characters of the iconic anime death Notebut among the various projects he has worked on they also shine Rosen Maiden, Draw your Sakura card, Dwarf and the feature film metropolis. Also recently, Kitao served as animation director for a few episodes of Attack on Titan And My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising.

Even the little ones will be able to meet their idols. Indeed, the famous content creator Lyon will preview his Brand new Horde trading card game and will meet the passionate fans at its booth full of activities! In fact, it will be possible to learn how to play with Horde, discover many other Lyonic artifacts and test for the first time ever the exclusive Vanilla world of Minecraft created right from Lyon’s imagination, a huge party with lots of gifts and exclusive surprises! To fully embrace creativity and pave the way towards the future of illustration, news is also coming on the comics front with the presence of the publishing house Gigaciaothe innovative project that focuses its spotlight on the authors. Yes, Frafrog, Nut And James Bevilacqua they will indeed be present as cartoonists, but they will also become protagonists of many activities together with their fans to whom an exclusive surprise will be dedicated precisely on the occasion of MGW CMX 2023.

Space for music and new artistic trends thanks to Radio 105Official Radio of the event, which will once again this year bring great live performances to the stage and many hours of direct radio broadcasts from the MGW CMX pavilions, to bring the essence and messages of MGW CMX 2023. Another great novelty is represented by DSYRE extension: the brand that combines gaming, entertainment and lifestyle. With the DSYRE extension Urban Show the best of the urban scene will be brought on stage, thus uniting the related worlds of gaming and music thanks to some of the best artists on the national scene who will be announced over the course of the summer.

Looking back to November, the many guests and activities at the event are certainly proof of the successful union between the most important Italian event of the last decade dedicated to gaming, eSports, digital entertainment and geek culture and the historic event which beyond 30 years celebrates the world of comics, manga, publishing and entertainment. The dates can already be marked on the calendar: the event will in fact come to life from friday 24 to sunday 26 November aiming to be remembered as an unforgettable experience. Tickets to guarantee a special seat in the front row are already available at a special price on the site milangamesweek.it. Mindful of the record success of 2022, this edition promises to be the richest and most immersive ever, able to satisfy any enthusiast. The time has come to get ready to live in advance the future that awaits us!