new DelhiChina is going to get more chilly. After the opening of the Zojila tunnel, there is actually another bad news for the fickle China. India is considering building another road to connect Ladakh with the rest of its territory. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also sought an opinion from the Ministry of Defense in this regard. This time, through Shillong or Shinkula Hill Pass in Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh is being considered for a road that is successful in all seasons. Another reason for planning this road is that the new route will save 15 to 20 percent time to reach Ladakh. For this, a tunnel will be built around the Atal Tunnel of Rohtang Pass. The Atal Tunnel connects Manali in Himachal Pradesh to Leh, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate it soon. The proposed Shingo La Tunnel project is also similar to the project. In August, Megha Engineering & Infrastructure, a Hyderabad-based company, took the tunnel to its name by bidding the lowest amount of Rs 4,509.50 crore. However, Larsen and Toubro and Ircon International JV also bid. This project is strategically important because the Zojila Pass is located at an altitude of 11,578 feet on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway. However, movement through this tunnel is not possible during the season of heavy snowfall. However, the Zojila tonnage project is likely to start from next month. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) is engaged in the construction of roads in hilly areas. This Department of Road Transport Ministry has handed over several more tunnel construction projects to various companies in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.