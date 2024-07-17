The fire of saint Anthonyalso known as herpes zoster, is a viral infection caused by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus. This virus remains dormant in the body after you have had chickenpox and can reactivate years later, causing this painful rash.

Causes and symptoms

Shingles occurs mainly in individuals with a weakened immune system, such as the elderly or people with other medical conditions. symptoms include:

Rash painful with fluid-filled blisters, usually localized on one side of the body.

painful with fluid-filled blisters, usually localized on one side of the body. Intense pain which may precede the rash and persist even after the blisters have healed.

which may precede the rash and persist even after the blisters have healed. Itching and burning sensation.

and burning sensation. Fever and headache in some cases.

Diagnosis

Diagnosis is based mainly on the observation of the characteristic skin lesions. In doubtful cases, laboratory tests may be necessary to confirm the presence of the virus​ (Humanitas)​​ (Humanitas)​.

Treatment

Treatment of shingles aims to relieve pain and reduce the duration of symptoms. Medications used include:

Antivirals which help block the proliferation of the virus.

which help block the proliferation of the virus. Painkillers and anti-inflammatories to manage pain and itching.

to manage pain and itching. Topical therapiessuch as anti-inflammatory creams or gels applied directly to the lesions​ (Sandonato Group)​​ (P. by patients.it)​.

In some cases, specific medications may be prescribed to prevent complications such as postherpetic neuralgia, a condition in which pain persists for months or years after the blisters have healed.

Prevention

The most effective way to prevent shingles is vaccination. In Italy, the shingles vaccine is recommended and free for those over 65 and for people at risk. Vaccination can significantly reduce the risk of developing the disease and its complications​ (Humanitas)​.

Have you ever met someone who suffered from shingles? Tell us about your experience in the comments!