Levi is one of the strongest characters in Shingeki no Kyojin, and at the same time one of those who has suffered the most, since all his skill has not been enough to save many of his companions.

Due to all its qualities, many cosplayers take him for inspiration to show off his talent by replicating his look and they have even given gender changes.

Levi still has an important role to play within the history of Shingeki no Kyojin, and thanks to this cosplay We could add the title of waifu of the year.

Veronica Cosplay is a big fan of the work of Hajime isayama, so he often recreates the characters’ outfits and personalities in elaborate cosplays.

Although most of his repertoire is of female characters, from time to time he decides to give a twist to the male characters to give us an idea of ​​what the opposite sex would look like.

The female version of Levi in ​​Shingeki no Kyojin

This time he decided to experiment with Levi, to whom he dedicated a rather original cosplay that you must see for yourself.

At first glance it would be difficult to identify that it is the warrior of the survey corps, although paying attention to his pose and clothing you will notice it.

The Italian cosplayer assures that this is one of the many ideas she has to give the character of Shingeki no Kyojin a feminine appearance, so she will surely show them in the future.

The sleeve of this work is about to come to an end, so in the coming months we will see a lot of material inspired by its protagonists.

The anime finished the first part of its last season a few days ago, and as far as we know, it will be until the end of the year when we see the outcome.

If you want to track down Veronica Cosplay, you can do it from your Instagram account.

