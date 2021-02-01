In the most recent episode of Shingeki no Kyojin ‘The Killer Bullet’ there were several important events in the anime world, such as the death of Sasha blouse at the hands of Gabi, and that now both she and Falco are on the way to Paradis with the rest of the Legion.

We also finally learned the identity of Yelena, and towards the end of the episode it was revealed that Zeke is an ally of Eren, Paradis, and the Eldians; but what exactly is Zeke’s plan?

Little by little we will see the explanation of this plan in the anime, but if you can’t wait, We tell you that the whole truth was already revealed in the manga.

Zeke really is one of the restorers of The day, like his father Grisha JaegerHowever, he betrayed both himself and his mother to save himself, as well as the rest of his family, and to be able to continue with the restoration plans from within Marley.

He knew that if they discovered them on their own, he too would be executed and could not fulfill his goal, especially because of the importance of his royal blood that will serve as ‘key’.

It was so Zeke climbed in ranks of power as a warrior until he became the Titan Beast.

The ‘volunteers‘, the name of the next chapter of the anime, are a group of Zeke followers who believe in the restoration of the Eldia Empire, and they infiltrated the ships that were sent from Marley to Paradis after the return of Reiner.

These volunteers were sent to the Island of Paradis By himself Zeke to gain their trust, this is how we will get to know better Yelena, Onyankopon and Nicola, important characters in the chapters to come, who taught those of Paradis new technology and military strategies.

What is Zeke’s plan?

At the beginning we are led to believe that Zeke agrees to launch a ‘rumble’ (unleash some colossal titans from the ramparts towards Marley) on a smaller scale to give an advantage to Paradis and reach the technology of the outside world; for this they needed the combination of the Founding Titan (Eren) and a Titan with royal blood (Zeke).

That is why the assault on Marley, so that everyone would think that Zeke he was dead and did not interfere with his objective.

But Zeke Jaeger’s true plan is revealed later, in reality his goal is to stop the birth of the Eldians, using the power of the Founding Titan with the help of Ymir Fritz, Zeke intends to alter the bodies of the Eldians so that they stop reproducing.

These supposed years to ‘catch up with the rest of the world’ was the time that Zeke I calculated it would take the last generation to die in Paradis, and therefore needed that brief period of peace that a ‘rumble’ on a smaller scale would facilitate.

The ‘euthanasia plan’ had long been brewing at SNK

The predecessor of Zeke like the beast titan, Tom ksaverHe played a fundamental part in this plan; since of him Zeke took up the idea of ​​eliminating the Eldians ‘peacefully’.

Unlike Eren, Zeke he is not a fighter, and rather longs for the idea of ​​never having been born.

In conclusion, the central plan of Zeke in Shingeki no Kyojin is based on functioning as a key so that Eren take the power of Ymir fritz connecting them in the coordinate. And with the power of Founding Titan the bodies of the Eldians are altered, rendering them sterile; in order to end the cycle of hatred, revenge and destruction with the disappearance of The day and the titans.

Remember that you can watch a new episode of Shingeki no Kyojin every sunday through Crunchyroll Y Funimation.



