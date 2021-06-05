Shingeki no Kyojin It is one of the most popular anime today. This action series was adapted to animation thanks to WIT Studioexcept the last season which is being animated by MAPPA Studio. The animation quality has been impeccable, although not for that reason it has been free of complaints by the fandom.

Both the original version and its anime adaptation have won the hearts of its fans. So, his fandom base is impressively large and shows his passion for Shingeki no Kyojin through art, this is the case of Mayvi that united his characters with the art style of Studio ghibli.

What would Shingeki no Kyojin’s characters look like in this universe?

The first image he shared was through his tweet @Mayvino in which he relives several scenes from Shingeki no Kyojin with the typical drawing style of Studio ghibli. In it, we can see Sasha, Jean and Connie receiving a great and delicious ramen like the one we saw in Ponyo:

Other scenes he recreated are a bit freer as one of Erwin carrying a young man Levi ackerman already Hange zoe while flying through the air. I also couldn’t forget the manga’s favorite couple, Eren and Mikasa, whom he wanted to represent as characters of Princess mononoke.

Two other couples he wanted to portray were Pieck and Pocco, two characters we saw in the last season of Shingeki no Kyojin, as well as Annie Y Armin in the universe of Howl and Howl’s Castle.

The last images that he adapted to the world of Shingeki no Kyojin they went to Ymir and Story in the movie of Marney’s memory. And finally to the brothers Zeke and Eren Jaeger on The Castle in the Sky.

What did you think of these versions? Who else from Shingeki no Kyojin would you have liked to see? If you want to know more about anime, video games and more about geek culture, we recommend reading:



