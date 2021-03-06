Shingeki no Kyojin caused some confusion among fans of the anime with the first chapters of its last season, as it featured older versions of various characters.

Right at the climax of the invasion of Eren a mysterious soldier with a beard that clearly looked fake appeared, and who had not read the sleeve they assumed it was Armin.

Very soon it was revealed that this character was Yelena, a new addition who received a small tribute with a cosplay.

Shingeki no Kyojin introduced several new faces in its later chapters, and Yelena was one of them.

This warrior is part of the anti-Marleyan volunteers, and if you have followed the story you will know that she was one of the first to establish supportive relationships with Paradis.

To pay a small tribute to her participation, the cosplayer etsu_cos She decided to transform into her, and she did it in such a way that you will never mistake her for Armin again.

Now you can identify it every time you see it.

This interpretation came long before the first episode of the new season of Shingeki no Kyojin, so she’s more attached to manga.

As you can see, in addition to copying the haircut, she wore formal clothing that reminds us a lot of the character, although we would have liked to see her in a soldier’s uniform.

A slightly more aggressive pose could not be missing.

Yelena’s participation in Shingeki no Kyojin It is still far from over, because in the next few episodes we will surely see her collaborate with the inhabitants of Paradis.

We are getting closer and closer to the end of the story, which will be published first in the manga, so try to stay away from spoilers if you don’t want a bad surprise.

