The end of Shingeki no Kyojin is approaching with a closure that is disappointing many of its fans by the decisions that its author has made. Hajime isayama and the animation team MAPPA they are drinking.

Interview to Hajime isayama in Editorial Norma.

Currently, SNK is the most successful series, this has made it have a large fan base, who have harassed and violated the team for the decisions in animation and audio. In fact, the same director has had to close his social networks for it.

But why is there so much repudiation of Shingeki no Kyojin?

In addition, it is suspected that this season will be divided into two parts. This is because the audio director posted a photo on Twitter last October in which FinalSeason Part1 is clearly read in a script I was working on.

This photo from the Audio Director of MAPPA, Masafumi Mima where Shingeki no Kyojin FinalSeason Part 1 is clearly seen.

On the other hand, the anime would cover only until chapter 122 of the manga, being that the end of the sleeve It is forecast for April 9 with Chapter 139.

Another possibility is that a film is produced, due to the restrictions that the Japanese government has regarding explicit violence on television such as the insider Alter Dac mentions. And, neither of these two options has liked the international public who will have to wait much longer for the end of the saga.

But, the repudiation of the fans is not exclusive to the anime, they have also become detractors in the manga because of the way in which Eren has gone from hero to villain of the series, betraying beloved characters like Armin, Levi or Mikasa.

Tweet of Hajime isayama from Shingeki no Kyojin chapter 112 which reads Eren tell ‘my houseI’ve always hated you. ‘

Despite the above, it is expected that chapter 16 will be one of the most viewed, like chapter 139 of the Manga that will be published on April 9. And, what can you read from Official way on Crunchyroll.

