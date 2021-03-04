Shingeki no Kyojin you probably don’t need any more promotion and popularity than you already have, however, the entire team behind the manga of Hajime isayama was working on a new project that aims to break a world record.

It is the largest manga in the world. Advertised by Kodansha we will have a version ‘in giant size’ of the manga of Shingeki no Kyojin who intends to break this record Guinness.

Currently this record is held by a comic book with 6,976.02 cmtwo under the name Turma da Mônica created by Mauricio de Sousa Produções and published by Panini Brazil in São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil in August 2018.

In the case of the colossal manga of Shingeki no Kyojin, it would be about six or seven times the size of a normal-sized comic, and was supposedly designed to be read by the titan form of Eren.

Yes, it is a manga for a titan to read.

Shingeki no Kyojin’s Giant Manga Sounds Amazing, But It’s Not Cheap

Obviously this is a limited edition, so the giant manga of Shingeki no Kyojin It will only be available to a few hundred people and will cost ¥ 165,000, something like 1,500 US dollars.

You can now pre-order in the Online store of Kodansha, and the shipment of the sleeves will begin to be carried out in May of this year.

The publisher confirmed that these editions will take two months to create, due to their size, so if for any reason you wanted to get one, you should go looking for a place in your house.

We recommend you: Shingeki no Kyojin 4 × 12: Who are the Jaegerists?

Source.



