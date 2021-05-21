Shingeki no Kyojin it’s having big changes after the arrival of its long-awaited finale. According to new leaks we have from chapter 139, it could change this story that comes to an end after 11 years. Some of them, regarding the death of Eren jaeger and the role that I would play Mikasa Ackerman inside the end.

Although they do not modify some facts seen in the final product, such as the death of Eren jaeger or the end of the war between the Eldian people, the Titans and the allied forces, if there are later changes. Especially, those that concern the future of the saga and that could open the possibility of a continuation to Shingeki no Kyojin.

Shingeki no Kyojin, the epilogue that opens possibilities

According to unofficial sources, Mikas Ackerman and Ymir, the first titan, would have an encounter after the death of Eren jaeger. In that moment of peace, recognize Ymir was always connected to her and that it was with her eyes that she saw the world of Shingeki no Kyojin.

Also, assume that finally Ymir you will be able to rest in peace. However, in new pages, we see how the tree that gave life to the Titans is back on its feet, while a person similar to Mikasa Ackerman, which could be part of your family. So we will have a new spin-off or continuation of Shingeki no Kyojin?

If you want to read more about Shingeki no Kyojin, anime, video games and more from geek culture, don’t forget to follow us on our YouTube channel and on our social networks. We recommend you read:



