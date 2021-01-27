Chapter 67 of the anime Shingeki no Kyojin its titled ‘Killer bullet‘or’The killer’s bullet‘, as translated Crunchyroll for Latin America, and refers to a significant loss within the main characters of the story.

Needless to say, this explanation will bring with it many spoilers for the next episode of the anime, so if you don’t want to find out who will die and who will be the murderer, we recommend that you stop reading at this point.

With that said, let’s start with the explanation. In episode 66 of Shingeki no Kyojin, ‘Assault’, we witnessed how Eren was made with the power of Warhammer Titan, of the appearance of Armin with the power of Colossal Titan and the escape plan of the soldiers of Paradis through an airship that flies over Marley.

Although Eren achieved the victory of one of his first missions on the continent, it will not be something from which they emerge unscathed, as the cycle of hatred and revenge continues.

In a parallel that the fans received in a very good way, Gabi braun you experience the same hatred for seeing your home destroyed, as you felt Eren when Shiganshina it fell.

What does ‘the killing bullet’ mean in Shingeki no Kyojin?

Thus, after the flight from the Legion of Scouting, Gabi He takes his rifle to chase them for revenge.

Inside the airship the tensions between the characters rise, and many of the relationships that we knew have been broken or radically changed, even between Mikasa, Armin and Eren.

Luck is on the side of Gabi, who after murdering a soldier from Paradis he sneaks into the airship, seeking to cause as many casualties as possible.

Is so Gabi fires ‘the killing bullet’, and in Shingeki no Kyojin this means the death of Sasha blouse after a fatal wound to the side.

TO Gabi He followed Falco, and now these two kids are heading to Paradis without knowing what awaits them in the future.

Remember that you can already the fourth season of Shingeki no Kyojin so much Crunchyroll like in Funimation.




