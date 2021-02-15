The fourth and final season of Shingeki no Kyojin It is taking us to the final climax of the story, and for that we have had a couple of great revelations. One of them is the origin of Mikasa, who turned out to be a descendant of the royalty of Hizuru, the only ally of the Island of Paradis.

We learned this in the most recent chapter of the anime, # 69 ‘Solid Arguments’, in which after the inauguration of the new port of the Island of Paradis, they welcome the family Azumabito, the ambassadors of Hizuru abroad.

What we know about Hizuru

According to the information given in both the anime and the manga, Hizuru is a country located in the east of the world of Shingeki no Kyojin. And although he has diplomatic relations with Marley did not come out very well after the Great War of the Titans.

The above because in the past, Hizuru was an ally of the Eldia Empire, and the royalty of both nations had excellent relations. In fact, the son of Shogun (because Hizuru is evidently based on Japan and their hierarchies) spent time in the Island of Paradis by desire.

However, when the war broke out, he could not return to his country, staying to live in Paradis and leaving offspring with blood of Hizuru in her. The clan Azumabito He is also a descendant of the royal bloodline, so they recognize my house as its rightful leader.

Mikasa is the princess of the east in Shingeki no Kyojin?

With the visit of Kiyomi azumabito, the ambassador of Hizuru, it was revealed that his alliance with Paradis It is due to two reasons: 1) Take advantage of and monopolize the Island’s resources in exchange for information and help abroad, 2) Get to know Mikasa Ackerman, descendant of the Shogun and leader in his own right to Hizuru.

This is confirmed when Kiyomi shows the blazon of Shogun, same brand as mother of my house it had done to him in the wrist, and had made him promise that it would happen to his children. A brand that I had only shown to Eren when they were kids.

As you will remember, in Shingeki no Kyojin Most of the characters have European features so, having an origin in Hizuru, my house and her mother were always singled out and discriminated against for having oriental features.

With this, the why is revealed my house has a Japanese look unlike his peers, and the story of his ancestors in Hizuru.

Remember that you can enjoy Shingeki no Kyojin every sunday through Crunchyroll Y Funimation.



