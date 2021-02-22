The most recent episode of Shingeki no Kyojin, the # 70 ‘Faker‘introduced us more about Gabi Y Falco trying to escape from Paradis, face Zeke Jaeger for his betrayal, and looking for a way to return to Marley.

Reactions in networks were diverse towards Gabi, because he is one of the most controversial characters lately. But why do people like her character or hate her so much? Let’s analyze it briefly.

Gabi Braun as the example of political propaganda

The first thing you have to know is that Gabi is familiar to Reiner Braun, the armored titan; she also enlisted to be trained as a ‘Marley warrior’ and be chosen to be the successor of some titan.

As a cousin of Reiner expected to be the next armored titan.

Gabi He may be a young age, around 12 years old, but he also has elite military training (as shown to us in the first few episodes), and is the perfect reflection of a population indoctrinated with hatred.

The goal of this character, as is repeated throughout the anime, is to ‘eliminate the demons of the Island of Paradis’, and show that she is ‘a good Eldian’.

That’s why he hates Eren already all Legion of recognition; since with their actions ‘they showed the world that the Eldians are indeed demons’.

The explanations of chapter 11 of season 4 showed how deeply rooted his political beliefs were, when he encountered Kaya, an orphan who was saved by Sasha in the past.

Kaya saw his mother die being eaten by a titan, and questions Gabi Y Falco why they hate them and why their mother ended up like this.

Response from Gabi makes his hatred and military indoctrination evident, since he justifies the death of the mother of Kaya due to the acts of The day more than 100 years ago; the War of the titans is something that current generations of Paradis they must keep paying.

Gabi, is this the new Eren?

Another of the fans’ discussions has to do with the fact that many compare Eren and Gabi as two sides of the same coin:

Children who grew up with hatred due to the destruction of their homes and the intervention of the Titans, seeking revenge as retribution.

However, for many the actions of Eren have a clearer justification since he was not militarily indoctrinated (from a young age) in the same way as Gabi, and unlike this, his main goal was to know the truth.

That said, the misfortunes of Gabi in chapter 70 of the anime, they made many fans feel satisfied.

What do you think about Gabi within the universe of Shingeki no Kyojin? Let us know in the comments.

Remember that you can enjoy Shingeki no Kyojin every sunday through Crunchyroll Y Funimation.



