Shingeki no Kyojin recently published the long-awaited ending of the manga with its final chapter 139. This ending has not been free of criticism and controversy. In fact, although there is speculation about possible changes with additional pages in volume 34 of the manga. However, if you want to understand this ending and you haven’t seen ANYTHING so far, here are 5 points to understand it:

Do not worry, unless there is a drastic change in history like a meteorite fall in the Island of Paradis, this video will serve you perfectly. So, if you haven’t seen any of the anime or read any of the manga from Shingeki no Kyojin, this video will probably be quite useful for you to be aware of the story. Likewise, if you want to read it, you can do it in Crunchyroll.

Shingeki no Kyojin: The End of an Era

The first reactions at the end of Shingeki no Kyojin compared it to the infamous finale of the last season of game of Thrones. A very vocal part of the fandom did not agree to make Eren jaeger public enemy number 1, after having shared three seasons with him being the hero of the story. Worse still, his death feels ‘unworthy’ of his story.

One of the strongest criticisms of the manga of Shingeki no Kyojin are at the end, when Armin arlert thanks to Eren jaeger for being a genocide? At least, it seems, that the disappearance of 80% of the population was a necessary good to reach the end that we have.

What could change in his new ending?

According to unofficial leaks, there are some changes that could make this genocide and the death of Eren jaeger on Shingeki no Kyojin it was in vain. One of the first changes is regarding Mikasa Ackerman Y Jean kirschteinAfter the death of the protagonist, this relationship would be formalized and they would have a small son. But not only that.

According to these leaks of Shingeki no Kyojin, The island of Paradis it was completely destroyed, so it would not have been saved from invasion and destruction by enemy allied forces. So, what was the reason for having made the revolution to liberate it? Worse still, it seems that the force of the titans never disappeared but continued in some way. Isn’t his death supposed to mean the end of that power?

We will confirm these ‘slight’ changes until we have the end of Shingeki no Kyojin in our hands. And, although they do not change the story in depth, they leave more questions than doubts to be resolved.

If you want to read more about Shingeki no Kyojin, anime, video games and more from geek culture, don't forget to follow us on our YouTube channel and on our social networks.




