It’s 2021 and Shingeki No Kyojin is the most popular Japanese animation series of the moment. Every Sunday, millions of viewers are on the lookout to catch up, at least when it comes to anime. The series is not perfect, of course. It has flaws in terms of concept, but it is undeniable that it resonates widely with the fans.

There are anime series whose charm can be explained in Japan, but it is difficult to export. A production like One piecelegendary worldwide, it does not have the same traction outside its country of origin. The opposite has even been the case, with projects such as Fire force or The Adventures of Fly, whose impact is greater in the West.

Attack on Titan, therefore, it has key elements that have enchanted the public. It is not an easy subject to put on the table, but it is clear that Hajime isayama It hit the spot on more than one point.

Shingeki is not only about death

We have seen, throughout the seasons of Attack on Titan, gruesome deaths. Some of the most recent ones have broken the hearts of fans. It is true that making death clear as a feasible consequence of the actions carried out by the characters gives a sense of maturity. But it is not limited to just that.

In other series, like Dragon Ball Z, death is a device in the plot to expose drama, but not a limit to its actions. In Shingeki it is presented, however, as an event to avoid. It does not come back from death. The loss is final. Not just for the characters, but for the fans.

There are authors like George RR Martin that eventually pushed this trope to excess, made worse by the lousy script in the final seasons of game of Thrones. Death ceased to be a consequence and began to be a resource to add drama and shock without much cost, to the point that, at the beginning of each season, pools were formed regarding who was going to die. Shingeki He has not fallen so much into this temptation.

Humanity against its destiny

For many people there are diverse political and racial symbolisms, especially in a country whose culture is traditionally supremacist. It is a controversial issue that, however, goes under the radar for much of the western public. What is striking is that, in the end, there is a universal symbology and a narrative to which almost anyone responds: that of humanity facing its end or its next phase.

Titans are not only a threat to human survival. They are also seen as a stage to which humanity can aspire, albeit in a dark and corrupt facet. In an era where the future is uncertain, from the social to the economic, seeing in a series how this future is faced captures the viewer’s attention.

The recent season of Shingeki no Kyojin He even talks about corruption among the saviors of humanity. A premise similar to that of ‘Who watches the watchers?’, that with excesses in politics and justice, to more than one spectator it is widely close. Power corrupts, but also the need to survive.

The answer is in the subtext

Various authors have found references to chess, tarot, mythology or even particular political ideas at different points in the plot or their characters. However, its meaning so far does not transcend beyond that: references.

More than generating meaning, they are tools to help you create new content through existing and universal concepts. Why then is it an element that has helped the series have a greater impact?

It’s simple: the experience of watching an episode, for many fans, does not end with knowing what happens on the screen or in the pages of the manga. Rather, it is going to the references and discovering what elements inspired a particular author to generate the details of a unique plot.

We can make a mirror in Evangelion and its flood of references to various religious or philosophical details. While they mostly didn’t go beyond references, with no deeper connection than serving as auxiliaries, they encouraged viewers to search for hidden meanings in the experience. This happens, in a less direct way, with Shingeki no Kyojin.

Attack on Titan: Art Well Used

Animation can be controversial, as can character design. But it is still a reality that his workmanship is striking for fans. The action scenes are largely appealing to the viewer who was raised on shonen works. Let’s not say how successful the music has been, to the point of using the word ‘Sasageyo‘as a password between booted.

Betting is not limited to one resource or time. It is clear, from the beginning, that this series would have an eventual success. They artistically provided all the facilities and, therefore, the fans responded. Serving, of course, for the West to discover addictive content that has resulted in a little-seen global phenomenon.



