They are Eren and Grisha Jaeger Argentines? Perhaps this last interpretation about Shingeki no Kyojin surprise you or maybe not. After they will be devised that Eren jaeger had been reborn in a dove to say goodbye to Mikasa ackermann, I think that anything that comes out within the fandom is no longer surprising.

With the denouement of the manga of Shingeki no Kyojin, there has been controversy and controversy among the fandom that has denied the ending. And, it has harassed so much Hajime isayama as your team in Kodansha. But, there is also another part that has tried to make sense of the work through details and interpretations. It is quite common that when a work like this has a long duration there are always fans waiting for more.

How many drinks do you have, Shingeki no Kyojin?

It all started with a tweet that refers to the last chapters of the third seasonday, when they finally make it down to the basement of Grisha Jaeger, the father of Eren. This is one of the most climatic points of the series that hides much of the secrets of the series. But, there was a detail that you have been able to see on twitter, there is a small mate on the desk.

No. It is not edited. You can see chapter 56 of Shingeki no Kyojin and check it out. There is a little mate where he worked Grisha Jaeger. This has made the fandom speculate whether Eren It would be Argentine or not (although it could also be Uruguayan or Paraguayan).

Whether or not this is a detail that has escaped Hajime isayama, no one can deny that it would be a funny fanfiction. In addition, the author himself has made his alternate versions of this anime. And, the fandom soon filled with memes of Eren Argentine the internet.

