If there is a very popular character at the moment that is Levi ackerman of Shingeki no Kyojin. It is not for less, since he has more than demonstrated why he is admired by fans of the work of Hajime isayama.

Not only because of his personality, as well as his strong convictions. Also because it is part of the best battles within this manga. Is why Wit Studio Y MAPPA They have taken great care to represent you as best as possible.

Captain Levi from Shingeki no Kyojin facing villains from other anime

TO Levi he does not care about the enemy he must face. Big or small, you have the confidence to import it. No problem facing multiple Titans. All of them will fall before the edge of its twin blades.

Even the Titan Beast, who considered himself invincible, fell to his knees before him in the most humiliating defeat of the saga. The captain cared little that this guy was 17 meters tall. Levi it does not distinguish between friend or enemy if necessary.

Shingeki no Kyojin’s Levi already has his own statue in the real world

He has the courage to beat and kick the protagonist of the story, Eren jeager. I mean, that’s their way of greeting.

Levi ackerman He has enough to give himself respect, and even joke about his small stature. Although he is 1.60 m tall, he knows that greatness is measured from head to sky.

This is why a medium evaluated how this hero would fare against villains from other anime, and these are the results.

10. Levi vs. Tsukasa from Dr. Stone

OKAY, Tsukasa is probably the strongest and most combat-skilled character in Dr stone. He is also very intelligent and has strategic thinking. But before Levi of Shingeki no Kyojin has no chance.

The captain is an excellent soldier, and in addition, he is incredibly agile. He also knows strategy, and is an expert in hand-to-hand combat. We doubt that Tsukasa could do something against him.

09. Levi vs. Madara from Naruto Shippuden

It is clearly an unfair duel: Madara is for many the best villain of Naruto. His Sharingan allows him to anticipate the enemy’s movements, and it would be extremely easy for him to dodge Levi.

The worst of all is that the captain could fall into an illusion caused by this character. That if it goes well, since also Madara could incinerate it, or employ Susanoo to end him. But we doubt it will come to something like that.

08. Levi vs. My Hero Academia Spinner

You’re kidding, right? Spinner of My hero academia does not have the slightest chance of beating Levi of Shingeki no Kyojin. His Quirk it only gives him a reptilian appearance, and the ability to scale walls.

Although he uses swords to fight, the captain is a practically impossible match for him. Especially if you have the Three-Dimensional Maneuvering Equipment. The latter puts him at the level of Spinner and adds extra speed.

07. Levi vs. Akainu from One Piece

A fight as unfair as that of Madara. In the world of One piece, users of Devil Fruits of level Lodge they only suffer harm from someone capable of handling haki, or failing that, that its element is weak against another.

No matter how many times I cut Levi to Akainu, you will not be able to kill him … and his blades will melt! Nor are bullets useful against someone with the power of a volcano, and the lava that is capable of destroying everything.

06. Levi vs. Spandam from One Piece

We don’t know what this loser does One piece in this Top 10, but Levi of Shingeki no Kyojin ‘I would eat it with potatoes.’ That’s how weak this guy is, who only hurts others.

The only thing that stands out is the beatings they have given him in the series, and when Nico Robin broke all his bones, including his spine. It is a garbage that is not really worth the effort that the captain notices it. That’s how inferior it is Spandam.

05. Levi vs. Sōsuke Aizen from Bleach

Sorry but Levi I wouldn’t be able to beat him in a thousand years. Not when this guy is god-level when it comes to his powers, other than being immortal.

It is such a great threat to the Soul Society, that it was decided to lock him up because they could not with him. With his reality-altering powers and his tremendous ability with his Zanpakutō, there is no way the captain could beat him in a fair fight.

04. Levi vs. Naruto’s Gatō

Another wildly rare selection. Cat he’s just a gangster in the world of Naruto, without skill that allows him to stand out. He is surrounded by mercenaries, and unless they had powers of their own, they would be no match for Levi of Shingeki no Kyojin.

If the fight does not involve the handling of chakra it is quite possible that the captain sweeps the floor with them and with Cat then. but we doubt that Ackerman want to waste your time.

03. Levi vs. Father from Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood

Another unfair fight for Levi, since this type can alter everything around him thanks to the powers of alchemy and without any restriction in between.

It is practically a Philosopher Stone walking, and has an almost divine level. Father can imagine a thousand ways how to kill the captain, who would end up succumbing from exhaustion against a virtually immortal rival. It took a lot to beat him in his own series.

02. Levi vs. Light Yagami from Death Note

It all depends. Yes Light is in front of Levi when trying to write his name in the notebook, he is dead: the captain is much faster and more agile.

And even if he did, 40 seconds is enough for this character from Shingeki no Kyojin I killed him. The only way the protagonist of Death note is to kill him from a distance and in a safe place. From the front it would be complete madness.

01. Levi vs. Golden Freeza

There is not point of comparation. With the insane level of power of the characters in Dragon ball, Golden Freeza is someone impossible to beat for Levi.

It is a mystery to know if his blades can pierce his skin, without discounting that this villain would see it coming in slow motion. Until Goku Y Vegeta they had trouble dealing with it. Without leaving aside that Freeza it can destroy planets and live in the vacuum of space. There is no way!

