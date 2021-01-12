Yelena is one of the characters that appear after the declaration of war between Eren and Marley, and takes great importance from later issues in the manga. He is a member of the group of anti-marleyans (a secret to be revealed later), which were part of the explorations of Marley to the Island of Paradis.

During your stay in Paradis became an ally of Exploration Corps, because he deeply hates Marley and wants to see it fall. In the past, her country was one of the many territories conquered by the army, and she ended up being recruited against her will.

Various like Yelena, foreigners conquered by Marley, joined the cause of Zeke Jaeger as the leader of the Anti-Marleyan Volunteers. And many of them embarked on Paradis as part of the army of Marley, to finally form alliances with the Eldians of the island.

To know more about who he is Yelena in SNK you should know that for 4 years cooperated with the Survey Corps sharing their military and technological knowledge about Marley; as well as achieving a reunion with the family Azumabito to discuss an alliance with Paradis (and here we know more about the family of my house).

Although a Yelena We met her for the first time after the timeskip, because as you will remember in the last episode of anime # 64 ‘Declaration of War’, there is a soldier cheating on Porco and Pieck (the Jaw and Cart titans), leading them into a trap.

This soldier is none other than Yelena with a false beard and posing as a man.

Something curious is that many wonder What is Yelena’s height? Considering that in both the anime and the manga she looks quite tall. According to fan assumptions, Yelena is around 202 cm.

Yelena’s real plans at SNK

After the Battle of Liberio, and back in the Island of Paradis, Yelena and his colleagues give him to Pixis titan serums they stole from Marley. However, most of the island’s authorities distrust them and are detained as a precautionary measure.

Something that in the end does not help much, well Yelena had already put in place an action plan so that all the high command and officers of the Paradis drank wine mixed with spinal fluid from Zeke; which would put them at the mercy of the Titan Beast’s cry of conversion.

Yelena only supports Zeke and Eren’s cause in restoring Eldia’s empire and taking revenge on Marley., so even when the Exploration Corps is trying to stop the rumble, they must torture Yelena to talk about plans Eren, as she taught him all about the geography of Marley and the continent.

Surely in the next chapters several readers of the anime will be wondering who he is Yelena and what is your role in SNK.

Remember that you can see every Sunday a new chapter of Shingeki no Kyojin through Crunchyroll and Funimation.



