As the chapters progress each Sunday, the story of Shingeki no Kyojin is getting more and more complicated, and this time the fans were surprised at the course of events that the life of Reiss history, Who is pregnant.

But, Whose son is Historia in Shingeki no Kyojin? Why did this happen so suddenly? Here we explain everything.

In chapter # 69 of Shingeki no Kyojin ‘Strong arguments’ reveals more of the plan Zeke Jaeger to counter Marley and defend Paradis; one of his requests was that someone of royal blood be the successor of the Titan Beast, and for that person to have as many children as possible to preserve the lineage.

Obviously the only person available to fulfill that request is History, the current queen of the Island. And although she accepted the plan, Eren did not agree.

After that brief discussion and more information revealed, the anime showed us a scene where a man tells History that they should enter the house, as they must take care of themselves in their condition, referring to their advanced pregnancy.

Whose son is Historia in Shingeki no Kyojin?

In later scenes It is revealed that the father of Historia’s baby in Shingeki no Kyojin he is any farmer, whom the queen knew during her childhood, and who actually used to throw stones at him to get her attention.

It is said that as a young man he began to work in the orphanage of History Because he felt guilty due to his actions in the past, the queen recognized him and chose him as the father of her child.

Hajime isayama put any character for this role, because although many had the theory that the father of the baby of History could be Eren or Zeke, the author seemed not to give as much prominence to these fan hypotheses (that many still do not rule out, and point out that the farmer was only used to mislead).

Furthermore, this decision also bought time for History who has not yet become a titan, and for Zeke; as no one would force the queen to inherit the beast titan during a pregnancy.

Spoilers! Theories of the end of the manga

The son of Reiss history could play an important role in the future, as there are even theories that with the death of Zeke In the last episode, the power of the beast titan will be assigned to this newborn, since the own History he had no time to devour it.

Others believe it could be the baby in the final panel of the manga that Isayama revealed long ago.

For many, the fate of Historia was quite tragic, as it went from being a cheerful character to losing its spark.

Remember that you can enjoy Shingeki no Kyojin every sunday through Crunchyroll Y Funimation.



