Shingeki no Kyojin, or also known as Attack on Titan, became in recent years one of the most popular and successful Japanese series.

This story was created by Hakime Isayama and first appeared in 2009 in Shonen Magazine. However, with the arrival of anime it is that it becomes more known worldwide.

Currently, Attack of the Titans is in its fourth and final season, which will have 16 chapters in total. Likewise, the episodes of this great story are published weekly on streaming platforms.

Therefore, if you are interested in seeing all the complete chapters of Shingeki no Kyojin and not miss out on this successful Japanese saga, you have two options: enter Crunchyroll (a platform with content from anime) or Select vision. In the latter you do not need subscription or payments.

What is Shingeki no Kyojin?

Shingeki No Kyojin It is one of the most watched and successful anime in the world. The series known as Attack on Titan tells about a world where humans are threatened by titans. To protect themselves, they live surrounded by three walls called: Sina, Rose and Maria. Eren Jaeger is the protagonist of the story and will seek to avenge the death of his mother after being eaten by the fearsome creatures.

Shingeki No Kyojin Season 1

Season 1 of Shingeki No Kyojin It has a total of 25 chapters, which was released in 2013. You can find it with the original language and subtitled in Spanish. Each episode lasts approximately 24 minutes.

Official Synopsis: “After humanity is almost extinct and the survivors have taken refuge in the fortified cities, Eren Yeager witnesses the horrors.”

Shingeki No Kyojin Season 2

Fans of Attack on Titan they had to wait until 2017 to see the second part of this hit anime. On that occasion, the production company of the series only published 12 new chapters. He continued with the events that were told in the first season.

Shingeki No Kyojin Season 3 Part 1

The third season of Shingeki No Kyojin it was released with a total of 22 chapters, but divided into two parts. The first consisted of 12 chapters in which they showed how the Reconnaissance Legion faces new titans.

Shingeki No Kyojin Season 3 Part 2

Part two of the third season of Shingeki No Kyojin brought the 10 remaining episodes in which the protagonists of the story created by Hajime Isayama face a new enemy, and that for this occasion, it would not be one of the titans.

Shingeki No Kyojin Season 4

The Shingeki No Kyojin anime is in its fourth and final season. The episodes premiere each week and will air on NHK television at 12:10 am (Japan time). Hours later, the subtitled chapters come out on the streaming service Crunchyroll.

Shingeki No Kyojin Characters

Eren jaeger

Mikasa Ackerman

Armin arlert

Hannes

Keith shadis

Jean kirstein

Marco Bott

Connie Springer.