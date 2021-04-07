Shingeki no Kyojin is the most successful series currently with one of the largest fan bases and after more than ten years of work, Hajime isayama will give an end to the saga.

In fact, on his twitter account he decided to say goodbye to his work and his fans. There will be no more delays, there will be no continuation and this last chapter is in the process of final editing.

And, if you do not want to eat spoilers that ruin the ending, here we tell you where you can read it as soon as its version comes out in Japan through the publisher Kodansha.

Shingeki no Kyojin: Chapter 139

These versions will be available in English and you will need to pay your subscription, but only then can you ensure that you read the official version of the final chapter of the manga:

The first one is Crunchyroll, allows you to read manga with your premium account and having the simulpub service, you can read the version approved by Kodansha without translation errors.

The next is Amazon Comixology, this is a subscription to read a huge amount of comics and manga officially as Shingeki no Kyojin.

Instead, if you decide to read them illegally, you could face legal trouble. Hajime isayama has made the decision to take action to prevent SPOILERS and ILLEGAL LEAKS for the fandom.

We know that the hype for this saga is full, so, take your precautions and do not go to # aot139spoilers. We are not responsible for your emotional health.

