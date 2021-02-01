As announced long ago, last Sunday the eighth episode of the final season of Shingeki no Kyojin, or Attack on Titan in the West.

The name of this one is Assassin’s bullet (The Assassin’s Bullet in Spanish). Since it was revealed, many anticipated that an important character would die. So it was, and who perished caused a stir on social networks. He even provoked reactions from the artist who plays him in the series.

–O SPOILERS NOTICE o–

In this case, the voice actress Yuu kobayashi. She is the one who played Sasha blouse in the anime, since it started with Wit Studio until the new stage with MAPPA.

If you watched the episode you will know that Sasha was fatally shot from Gabi braun. The point is that Kobayashi resorted to Twitter to share how he felt about it. It is a message that caused many responses, but as expected the vast majority is in Japanese.

Shingeki no Kyojin: Gabi splits fan opinion with new episode

What it says about his death in the anime Shingeki no Kyojin it is ‘I am Yuu Kobayashi. Sasha reached the end of her life ‘.

Then he added ‘It is difficult to accept that my dear Sasha is gone, but it is a miracle that I was able to be with her for so long and that she received many important things’.

He finished off saying ‘I just have thanks. I’ll still be with Sasha #shingeki ‘. Your message has more than 29 thousand RT right now.

Kobayashi talked about his role as Sasha in Shingeki no Kyojin

As far as favorites are concerned, more than 137 thousand times. Such a level of reactions is truly impressive! Some fans expressed their grief over the death of Sasha.

Others preferred to thank Kobayashi for having played her for so long. Of course, those who read the manga knew in advance that she would die. But don’t forget that many people only know the story of the anime itself.

The point is that deaths in Shingeki no Kyojin They happen frequently, but this time it was the turn of a well-loved character.

Although Sasha blouse He is not part of the main trio of the story, he won the hearts of many who nicknamed him the ‘Papa Girl’ because of his fondness for eating them.

She was always hungry, and she was looking for a way to get food anyway. All due to the restrictions that were in the Paradis Island.

