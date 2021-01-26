In the latest chapter of Shingeki no Kyojin ‘Assault‘ Eren and the Legion of Recognition they continue with the attack on Marley, with the aim of becoming the Warhammer Titan and officially declare war by the Island of Paradis.

While Eren struggled to undo the hardening of Lara tybur in order to devour it and take over his titan, he was constantly attacked by the Galliard Jaw Titan; as the legion grappled with the weapons of the Titan Cart and the arrival of Zeke with the Titan Beast.

All seemed lost to the soldiers of Paradis, until Armin made use of the power of mass destruction of the Colossal Titan, which gave them the advantage again.

At the mercy of my house he Titan Jaw fell, and Eren realized that he could use it to break the defense of the Titan Hammer and finally eat it, thus acquiring its power.

The scene from ‘the Nutcracker’ in Shingeki no Kyojin

In this way, one of the sequences that manga fans knew as ‘the nutcracker’ was carried out, since Eren literally use Porco as one to tear apart Lara and devour it.

As you will remember this is a way to pass the powers between titans, and that means that Eren now owns the Attack Titan and the Titan Hammer.

Evidently Porco is horrified to see how it is used as an instrument; while my house also observes from afar, somewhat disturbed by the level of brutality to which it has reached Eren.

In the history of Shingeki no Kyojin, now with the power of Titan Hammer Eren Now he is much stronger, and he will not stop until he achieves his goal: freedom. Although, what does that really mean?

Remember you can see Attack on Titan Final Season through Crunchyroll and Funimation.



