The manga of Shingeki no Kyojin finally ended with the publication of chapter 139. This is already available in services such as Crunchyroll or Amazon Comixology in English. Again, here are spoilers.

This publication of Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine will close more than ten years of the work of Hajime isayama And although it has caused controversy among its fandom, its impact is undeniable.

But, if you haven’t had time to keep up, here we bring you the summary of chapter 139 of Shingeki no Kyojin with spoilers.

Prior to Shingeki no Kyojin chapter 139 (spoilers)

Chapter 138 closes with the death of Eren jaeger at the hands of Mikasa ackermann in a joint attack between the Titans who had survived and Levi Ackermann.

my house makes the decision to take the life of ErenBecause only in this way would it end the war that humanity and the Titans have waged for more than 2000 years.

Why this ending? In chapter 139 of Shingeki no Kyojin, they explain step by step Eren Jaeger’s reasons for reaching that point of no return:

Eren when he received the memories of the titans knew that he had no other option but to assassinate 80% of the population to end the war.

He was looking for both Mikasa, Armin, Levi, etc. survive to stop the massacre knowing that he would lose his life.

etc. survive to stop the massacre knowing that he would lose his life. Taking his own life would be the only way that Eldians as humans could communicate on an equal footing.

Shingeki no Kyojin Chapter 139: Wasn’t Eren the Culprit?

Also, we found out in chapter 139 of Shingeki no Kyojin that much of Eren Jaeger’s genocide plan was not of his own mind, but of the same Ymir, the founder, had fallen in love with Karl Fritz.

That’s how it is, Ymir had agreed to condemn all of Eldian society FOR LOVE to Karl Fritz who used it as a weapon to subdue other nations and all humanity.

And, to no one’s surprise, he saw precisely in Mikasa ackermann the opportunity to free herself, Eldian society and humanity.

But, this is where chapter 139 of Shingeki no Kyojin begins to tie up the last loose ends within the story:

Eren -like Hajime isayama– he knew how this story would end, from the initiation ceremony, he had visions and memories of the future in which he would lose his life at the hands of his friends Mikasa Ackermann and Armin.

And, here is when we come to one of the most iconic phrases in manga: ‘You became a genocide and I promise that this will not be in vain’. Don’t get me wrong, I love this manga and yet I couldn’t stop laughing at this dialogue from Armin.

IsayamaI’m sorry, I can’t empathize with a genocide.

What happens after the end?

In the last pictures of the manga, it is clear that both Eren What Mikasa and Armin They knew from the beginning what the end of their relationship would be. And, the consequences that this would bring.

In this chapter 139 of Shingeki no KyojinWe also say goodbye to all the characters who have lost their lives throughout the saga: Levi ackermann prostrate on a rock go to Sasha, Hange, Erwinetc, while their spirits can finally rest in peace as they free themselves from the Eldian curse.

Does the story end here? No. We see the end of chapter 139 of Shingeki no Kyojin how three years have passed after the end of the war:

Story She is now the representative of the Eldian people and has to deal with the diplomacy of humanity that continues to mistrust her people.

In a last shot we see Oyankopon, Peick, Armin, Levi, Gabi and Falco living a quieter life after the end of the war.

living a quieter life after the end of the war. Levi he barely survived, losing his sight and wounds that could never heal.

As to my house, she stayed on the island of Paradis to bury the body of Eren jaeger and that no one could disturb his grave. Let us remember that -although it was controlled by Ymir-, Eren jaeger he killed 80% of the population.

So, only Mikasa and Armin they know the truth about him, his intentions and motivations for doing what he did.

Both the editing team and Isayama say goodbye to Shingeki no Kyojin with this chapter 139, at least of the timeline that covers these 11 years and 7 months of uninterrupted publications. What did you think of this ending?

