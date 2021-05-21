After it was revealed that Hajime isayama has some last pages ready for the manga of Shingeki no Kyojin, fans began to speculate about what the author will show in them.

While the manga ended just over a month ago, the conclusion to the story of Eren jaeger and company was not to everyone’s liking. Some people complained about the way Isayama He portrayed the last moments of the protagonists, waiting for a different closure to what we saw.

However, in a recent interview, the mangaka accepted that he did not publish all the final pages of Shingeki no Kyojin, as it had a limit for the last chapter. That is why he will include them in volume 34 of the manga, which will have a new ending for his work.

With this information, the expectations of the fans increased and now, the last pages have been leaked on social networks. Those who could already see them were satisfied with this new closure and it seems that Isayama he was absolved of his sins.

Fans are happy with Shingeki no Kyojin’s epilogue

The new ending of the manga, or rather the epilogue, shows us what happens after what we saw in chapter 139. Actually, Isayama It doesn’t change anything you previously posted, but rather expands on subsequent events.

‘I just read the Attack on Titan bonus pages and really loved this ending. Although they don’t add much, I really enjoyed what they do with the story in general. I’m glad you’re here‘wrote the user Arky On twitter.

Just read the extra AOT chapter 139 pages and I really love this ending lol, while the new pages didnt add a lot I really liked what they added to the story in general. Glad they’re here attack on titan is still a solid 10/10 for me pic.twitter.com/QrNVqaqpEB – Arkry #ThankYouMiura (@Arkry_) May 18, 2021

‘The new Attack on Titan pages are fantastic. Wraps things up beautifully and with a bit more context of what happens after the Titans go missing. They are not a big deal, but I am very happy with the new additions‘he shared Valkar Arlissean.

Positive reviews on Shingeki no Kyojin they continued to flood social media. It seems that the controversy about episode 139 is behind us. We have to wait to read the official volume and, above all, to the anime adaptation to close this work as it should.

