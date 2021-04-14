Many fans often celebrate the birthdays of manga and anime characters, and unsurprisingly, Shingeki no Kyojin is no exception. This Wednesday, April 14, one of them is celebrated, and in this case, it corresponds to … Gabi braun.

The fact is that almost no one is in the mood to celebrate it, but an account in Twitter well known, @animetv_jp, he dared to do it. So the fans responded ‘in their own way’.

Gabi Braun celebrates her birthday every April 14

One of them, @kafkahibino_, he replied ‘if it weren’t for her, we would still wish Sasha happy birthday every year’. This is how he remembers that precisely the young woman Blouse was killed by a shot from the gun of Gabi.

Much of the hatred against her comes precisely from the above. @wunderaboutme did not post any message, but shared a photo of a shoebill (Balaeniceps rex), with an expression that says it all.

Shingeki no Kyojin becomes the most successful series in recent years thanks to its ending

@IrregularLoans express ‘Gabi is an amazing character, but yeah, obviously I’m still upset about what happened.’. It’s hard to one day forget that this aspiring warrior from Marley ended up with one of the most beloved characters in Shingeki no Kyojin.

@follow_punit, for his part, he said ‘whenever I see Gabi …’ and shared a GIF of a fighter sticking out his tongue. @ kuro_black921 did something similar, highlighting ‘happy birthday … Gabi’.

He is a very hated character in Shingeki no Kyojin

The above was accompanied by an animated GIF of Edward elric from Fullmetal alchemist clenching teeth. @ renishere21 was more direct, declaring ‘happy birthday to the brat who killed SASHA’.

@ Jason11092083 public ‘Happy Birthday Gabi’, but making it clear that he was not happy at all. @ AcODST117 just put ‘oh boy’ and accompanied by the classic GIF of the infamous Joker played by the late actor Heath ledger.

‘And here we go’ is what the legendary rival of Batman. @TEBOCKS he finished saying ‘Happy birthday to the one and only Gabi-Age’ and accompanied the message with the scene of the Season 4 from Shingeki no Kyojin, where she is brutally beaten.

It is clear that nothing will make fans of the series appreciate this character. It also doesn’t help that she wants to kill anyone in front of her, especially when she gets carried away by their fanaticism.

