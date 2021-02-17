Shingeki no Kyojin little by little it is recovering the confidence of the fans with its fourth season, and it is not for less, since the story is getting better and better.

Though Eren is still the central figure, fans keep losing their minds for Levi, who continues to demonstrate why he is in charge of the recon squad.

Because this character is important to the story of Shingeki no Kyojin, a fan decided to make a cosplay where it looks identical, and incidentally reveals a painful spoiler of the sleeve.

Levi became one of the public’s favorite characters due to his great skill, leadership, and even being somewhat handsome, so many cosplayers they try to become him.

Recently, migo_mii He decided to create his own version of the Scout Corps Captain, but chose a very specific moment that we might consider a spoiler, so proceed with caution.

A painful fate for Levi in ​​Shingeki no Kyojin

If you have closely followed the sleeve you will know that at some point Levi will be seriously injured and lose some of his fingers, and precisely the cosplayer chose to represent this moment with a great outfit.

A tough battle that left consequences. Image: Migo_mii.

This photograph was accompanied by the text ‘two fingers are enough’Well, they are just the ones that were left in the hand of this character.

As you can see, migo_mii appears with a bandaged face; however, it reveals enough to note that it shares a strong resemblance to Levi.

Of course, a wound of such magnitude is the product of an epic encounter, although we will not mention you more so that you maintain the surprise in the anime of Shingeki no Kyojin.

If you want to closely follow the work of the cosplayer, you can do it from your official Instagram account.

