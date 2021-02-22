Gone are the days when fans of Shingeki no Kyojin they believed that killing the colossal titan and the armored titan would spell the end of the story. Or that we would have a happy ending when everyone knew what exists beyond the walls.

The plot of Hajime isayama it has only become more complex over the years, and in the process many of our favorite characters have died, the most recent of them being Sasha, member of the Legion and known as the potato girl for his great fondness for food.

Sasha was one of the close friends of Eren and company, part of the inseparable trio made up of Connie Y Jean. Fans remember her for her myriad problems getting food and sharing it with others.

Even during the War against Marley, managed to befriend Nicolo, a Marleyense cook whose life changed simply because of the way he enjoyed his food.

A Sasha cosplay with food included

The cosplay that we are going to present to you today pays a great tribute to Sasha with potato in hand, by the artist in Instagram @ gemdaee.cosplay:

As you can see, this cosplayer adopted the same hairstyle with which we met Sasha throughout Shingeki no Kyojin, as well as her uniform that identifies her as a Legion of Recognition, and his inseparable potato in hand.

There is no doubt that he achieved a representation quite faithful to the original. If you liked his tribute, do not forget to visit his Instagram where he has also cosplayed other characters from SNK, What Hange, Annie and even his own Eren titan.

TO Sasha We said goodbye to him a couple of chapters ago when he died at the hands of Gabi braun, but these tributes will not always remain from the community.



