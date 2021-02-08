The manga number 137 of Shingeki no Kyojin has approximate departure date for this February 9, 2021 and, as expected, the leaks are already circulating in networks. In fact, this has been one of the biggest leaks in manga in recent years.

With that said, let’s talk a little about what is likely to happen in this chapter, based on the information that has been shared. At once we warn you that although things may look one way, do not rule out the one that Hajime isayama once again apply one of their popular ‘plot twists’.

For starters, fans of Levi can be proud as he finally managed to fulfill the promise he made to Erwin and murder Zeke, in order to finish with the Titan Beast once and for all.

How you remember, Armin He was still unconscious but apparently he is capable of waking up, and not only that. With Zeke’s help, he somehow managed to rally past Titan bearers within the coordinate, who decide to lend their aid to try to stop the rumbling.

Among these resurrected titans are the Grisha Jaeger and ‘Owl’ Attack Titan, Eren Kruger. In addition, many were struck by the fact that the titan holding the body of Armin looks very similar to how they illustrated the ‘demon’ who gave his powers to Ymir fritz.

SNK 137 doesn’t seem to bring good news for Eren

Let’s move on to Eren, Jean manages to detonate explosives that once again separate the head of Eren of his body, and although he tries to regenerate and reconnect once more, Reiner gets in the way stopping the healing of Eren.

As you can read, it seems that it will be a very frantic episode and the fans already have theories of all kinds, for example, that when Zeke dies the power of the beast titan will pass to the baby of Historia, who… oh, surprise, also has royal blood.

That Levi By fulfilling his promise, he is already much closer to dying than any other character, and that there is even a tree in a panel that is identical to the tree in chapter 1 of Shingeki no Kyojin, when Eren wake up from a deep sleep.

We recommend you: We still have one last song: Ricardo Silva prepared a cover for Attack on Titan.

If you want to continue reading more theories and reactions from the community, click on here.

The good news is that we won’t have to wait long to really find out what will happen in angel number 137. Shingeki no Kyojin.



