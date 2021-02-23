Shingeki no Kyojin is currently in its fourth and final season, with the manga also reaching its end in a couple of months. There is no doubt that the story Hajime isayama it earned its place as one of the best in the last decade.

And is that the story of Eren, Mikasa, Armin and the rest of the Exploration Corps It happens within a world that is both complex and realistic, especially when it comes to the dark side of humanity.

Besides that the author never touches the heart when it comes to killing our favorite character.

And mixed in with the deep themes… There are titans! Of the 9 that have been mentioned, we made a Top 5 with the most powerful titans of Shingeki no Kyojin.

Ranking of the Strongest Titans in Shingeki no Kyojin

5. Armored Titan

The power of the battleship currently belongs to Reiner Braun, one of the warriors of Marley who infiltrated the Island of Paradis and was responsible for the fall of the wall María and the Shiganshina District, The home of Eren.

His special ability is … being armored? Seriously, it is having hardened skin, which allows it to resist almost all kinds of attacks, although we saw it fall before the lightning spears of Hange.

If you accumulate enough speed, you can knock down structures or enemies. Although it has a disadvantage and that is that it is probably the slowest of all the titans.

4. Warhammer Titan

It just debuted in this fourth season, and although it only came out a couple of chapters, we knew that it probably its defense and attack capacity is one of the most powerful among all the titans.

SPOILER ALERT: If you have not read the manga or are up to date with the anime, skip to the next post.

If he Armored Titan He’s amazing on defense, and yes, the Titan Beast he is the king of large-scale attacks; but Titan Hammer has both: good attack and good defense.

Unfortunately the bearers of this titan for over a century (the Tybur) had no real combat experience, so we never saw it in all its glory.

He is currently in possession of Eren.

3. Attack Titan

The Titan of Eren It is known for resisting the King’s orders for centuries. His greatest ability (and perhaps one of the most dangerous) is that he can see the memories of his next bearers, being able to know the future.

In accordance with Zeke, has a power that transcends time. For generations, this titan’s only goal has been Fight for freedom… Whatever that means.

His combat capabilities are not exceptional, but the mere ability to know the future makes him one of the most dangerous titans. Although yes, Eren learned to harden parts of his body, just like the Female Titan.

2. Titan Beast

Currently in possession of Zeke Jaeger, this titan is a little taller than the rest (although not as big as the colossal one), the power of this titan is also partly due to the characteristics of its wielder, who has royal blood.

Considered a large-scale weapon of destruction, his skills as a launcher are unmatched, laying waste to entire towns and sea fleets without a hitch.

That was how he ended up with most of the Legion on the Battle of Shiganshina.

Same as him Female Titan can harden parts of his body at will, and has the ability to transform Eldian humans into pure Titans.

In the same way, can control them with a shout. Depending on the carrier, it acquires certain animal characteristics. The only one who has been able to face it is Levi ackerman.

1. Founding Titan

He hasn’t appeared in the anime either, so we’ll just tell you that he’s the first of all the Nine Titans.

SPOILER ALERT: If you have not read the manga, we recommend you stop reading.

This is the Founder’s form held by Eren.

He can do more than control other Titans and Eldians, his ability can even modify the genetics of Eldia’s people. Given the history of Ymir fritz, the founder, her power was always in the possession of the royal family.

East Titan It is where all the paths of the Eldians and the Titans connect, and because of them it is called the coordinate power.

Another peculiarity is that his battle cry still works in his human form; In short, it is impossible to escape the command of this Titan, and the destruction that leads in its wake. If he wanted to, he could end all humanity.

In the last issues of the manga, Ymir fritz lent the power of the founder to Eren.

Yes we know that the colossal titan also deserves a special mention. In what position would you place him among the most powerful titans of Shingeki no Kyojin?

Many of these titans have yet to be seen in their animated version, and we are sure it will be spectacular.

Do you agree with this top about the most powerful titans of Shingeki no Kyojin? Let us know in the comment box.

