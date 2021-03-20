Over time and since Shingeki no Kyojin went on sale, several games based on the series have been released. All of them sought to take advantage of the popularity of manga and anime.

Various developers, such as the cases of Spike Chunsoft, Koei Tecmo and others interpreted in their own way the universe created by Hajime isayama. Among these developments there are some that are certainly worthwhile, but others left much to be desired.

Shingeki no Kyojin has had multiple games since 2013

In some cases the problem was to transfer what was seen in the series to the games. In that sense, and due to obvious limitations, the titles that appeared in the Nintendo 3DS they took the ones to lose.

It was Spike Chunsoft the developer who was in charge, but maybe someone with more experience in system hardware would have done a much better job. That explains why several of these portable titles never made it out of Japan.

Free Fire: So you can get Levi Ackerman from Shingeki no Kyojin

Where best did the video games of Shingeki no Kyojin it was on platforms with higher benefits. It is for the same reason that those titles had a better reception, and it is possible that some more will come out in the future.

In this case, the merit belongs to Omega Force, one of the studies belonging to Koei Tecmo. He recreated in the best possible way what is seen in the manga and anime. The following is a list of titles that came out on consoles (excluding collaborations).

Attack on Titan: The Last Wings of Mankind

Release: 2013

Platform: N3DS

The first game for a portable system based on the part of Spike Chunsoft. It was an action title where members of the Exploration Corps they had to eliminate Titans.

It is possible to create a character, improve it and even turn it into a Titan to face these colossi. He stayed forever in Japan.

Attack on Titan: Humanity in Chains

Release: 2014

Platform: N3DS

This is an improved version of The Last Wings of Mankind, and that it did reach America and Europe thanks to Atlus, but until 2015.

It has a single-player story mode, as well as supporting multi-games both locally and online. It is compatible with the Circle Pad Pro, and was beaten by Western critics.

Attack on Titan

Release: 2016

Platforms: PS3, PS Vita, PS4, Xbox One and PC

This game of Shingeki no Kyojin is known as AOT: Wings of Freedom in Europe. It is the first title created by Omega Force, and mix action elements with hack and slash.

Due to the time it came out, it only covers the history and facts of the first season of the anime. This is why it fell short on content.

Attack on Titan: Escape from Certain Death

Release: 2017

Platform: N3DS

This game is very different from the ones mentioned above. Especially because it is not an action novel, but a visual novel developed by Ruby party, one of the studies of Koei Tecmo.

Its plot takes place in an old castle visited by the Exploration Corps, when attacked by Titans. He never left the country of the Rising Sun.

Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates

Release: 2017

Platform: N3DS

This title of Shingeki no Kyojin was the last one created by Spike Chunsoft for him N3DS. Based on the second season of the anime, it has elements of strategy.

The player forms a team, builds a wall and exterminates Titans. It has Story Mode Y World mode. The latter is cooperative and supports four participants. He never left Japan.

Attack on Titan 2

Release: 2018

Platforms: PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia

Another development from Omega Force, which covers the first two seasons of the anime. Likewise, it is a hack and slash, with a character editor.

It has online gameplay and the option to play the story mode cooperatively. It has a DLC known as Final battle covering the events of the third season of the anime.

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Departure: 2019

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia

This version It includes Attack on Titan 2 plus the DLC of Final battle. It came out on all the consoles its predecessor was published on, except for Playstation Vita.

It is not known if Koei Tecmo will release a new downloadable content based on the fourth season of the anime for this title, or will prefer to create the third installment. What is true is that if you continue to have the license, you will not miss the opportunity to exploit it in the future.



