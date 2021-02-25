Shingeki no Kyojin is a couple of chapters away from reaching the definitive end of the story, with chapter 139 premiering on April 9, and with which we will know the outcome of all the characters we have accompanied for more than a decade.

That said, hypotheses are at their peak with everyone trying to predict what will happen or what the next big reveal will be. Among them is a theory about the world where it develops Shingeki no Kyojin, and is related to chapter 137 of the manga.

At # 137 of Shingeki no Kyojin the scientific origin of the titans was revealed to us, starting from a prehistoric organism called hallucigenia (which did exist in our world).

The existence of the Titans changed the reality of its inhabitants forever.

However, after the Eldians were confined to the walls of Paradis, the rest of the world evolved socially and technologically as we knew it in our history books; very similar to humanity today.

Eren will change the past by creating a parallel reality in Shingeki no Kyojin

This ties in with what some consider to be the Eren:

Use the full power of the founding titan to ‘reset’ reality, and eliminate the existence of the titans forever.

Resulting in that Ymir he would never have inherited it, and the Eldians would never have had the ability to become Titans.

So the world would have run its course and they would probably be living in our real world, or in a parallel reality very similar to ours.

This theory is supported by other stories that have done something similar, as in the case of Fullmetal alchemist, where if you remember, our world developed in a parallel way, only without alchemy.

What do you think about the theory of worlds or parallel time lines in Shingeki no Kyojin? Let us know in the comments.

Source.



