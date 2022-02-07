Ymir Fritz, the founder, has a story that defines the horror of Shingeki no Kyojin

Although much has been said about Ymir Fritz throughout the chronology of Shingeki no Kyojinthe true story of the founder is more complex than what is told in the Eldian books or in the Marleyan legends.

We first hear of it through the Eldian legends of Paradis Island, in which the founder is named as a wise woman who made a pact with the devil in exchange for her powerswhich were later bequeathed to their children, giving rise to the nine titans.

In this iconography, She is a woman endowed with spirituality and kindness for her people, who were at the same time praised and condemned by this power.which led them to the walls, besieged by their sin, which lurks outside in the form of pure titans.

But nevertheless, this is not the true story of the first titan. These were modifications that the royal family made to hide the true origin of the power of the Eldian empire.

Ymir Fritz, slave and sentenced to death

The desire for domination and expansion of the Eldians led them to seek and obtain slaves from kingdoms close to them. This civilization, known only for knowing how to wage war, turned Ymir Fritz into a slave who had to live serving her whole life.

However, her desire for freedom was always strong, so when the controversy of the escape of some pigs occurred, everyone pointed her out as guilty. Given this, King Fritz removed one of her eyes but also set her free, as she was sentenced to death and to be hunted like a pig by her guards.

Ymir was sentenced for the release of some pigs | Source: Kodansha

when escaping, Ymir fell into the hidden grotto of a tree, where one of the primordial forms of life lived, which, upon coming into contact with it, gave rise to the first titanic transformation.. This was taken by King Frtiz, considering him a slave, to form his army and end Marley, the strongest kingdom of that time.

As payment, he offered her a son and an apparent freedom. However, she was only used to continue waging war and forming the Eldian empire. Passing 13 years after his first transformation, Ymir was unable to do it again by the time he a Marleyan tried to attack the king and she crossed to prevent that spear from hitting the Eldian leader.

Ymir Fritz returned from the dead by combining with titanic power | Source: MAPPA

Given the impossibility of transforming, King Fritz decided to kill her and feed her meat to his daughters, Maria, Rose and Sina.who were the first heiresses of these powers and inaugurated the rite of royal succession, which involves eating the remains of the previous holders of the Changing Titans.

With this, he also began Ymir’s curse, which encompasses all nine existing Titans and forces them to die at age 13 by his decision, as we can see in his passage through the roads, which was the place he lived for 2 thousand yearsin which he had to be in the service of the royal family, despite his true wishes.

Eren was the one who managed to awaken Ymir’s real identity and personalitythat before anything else, she was a slave deprived of her freedom even being the wife of the king, who only used her in his favor, to later impose his will on her.

Earth Rumble changed its target | Source: MAPPA

The Rumble of the Earthalthough a tool of the Eldians to arouse terror in the world, it is also today the sample and the personification of the rancor that Ymir feels for his own people.

