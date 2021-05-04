One of the biggest plot twists we see in the series, happens at the end of the season of Shingeki no Kyojin in what Eren jaeger He goes from being the hero of the story to the antagonist. In the first chapters, we see how he decides to destroy the city of I release, murdering thousands of people, both Eldians and humans. However, this would not be the end of his path, but the beginning of his descent down a genocidal path.

Eren Jaeger not only becomes the enemy of the empire of Marley, but decides to become the enemy of several of his friends in The Island of Paradis. When he returns after this military attack, he gathers people like his ideas and takes control of the island by force. To this group of Jaegerists, subdue the group of ‘rebels’ who reject the decisions of Eren, in this they are, Armin, Mikasa, Levi, Jean, Connie and Hange. In fact, my houseDespite what happened, he is one of the people who still believes in him. But, maybe Isayama has spoiled this twist in the history of Shingeki no Kyojin since the beginning.

Shingeki no Kyojin, Season 1 Episode 6

In the first season of Shingeki no Kyojin, we see the childhood that pass Eren, Armin and Mikasa until they became conscripts in the armed forces of the Island of Paradis. A detail that may have escaped occurs in chapter 6 in which we see Armin being saved from dying swallowed by a titan, he laments the presumed death of Eren saying: ‘The strong devour the weak… it’s almost as if the world is doing us a favor by making it easier to understand.’ According to this quote, it is undeniable that force is the means to oppress weak people. Thus, in the world of Shingeki no Kyojin whoever has strength and power will use it to oppress more people.

By the time the start of the final season kicks off, Eren jaeger he is undeniably the most powerful character among the entire group of titans. And, having fed on the titan War hammer, it becomes a threat to all the powers of the world. In addition, it is recognized by the people of the island of paradis because of his power, which is why the coup that he carries out against the government, his friends and superiors becomes inevitable. In a certain way, Eren he was destined for the path of evil from the start. This is an interpretation that can be made about the work.

