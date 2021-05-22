According to the official end of Shingeki no Kyojin, we see how Paradis ends up being a prosperous city, both Levi What Armin among other characters they become an important part of the peace process. For its part, Mikasa Ackerman goodbye to Eren in his grave closing the end of a saga. However, it seems that this ending will no longer be possible.

With the new pages, we see how the end of peace comes. In the new epilogue we make a time jump in which several changes happen in the future of Shingeki no Kyojin. On the one hand, we see growing old my house who together with his family continues to visit the grave of Eren until his death. In the following frame, we witness the end of Paradis.

So the whole Shingeki no kyojin saga was useless?

Partially, yes. One of the reasons to drive genocide to Eren jaeger on Shingeki no Kyojin it was to safeguard the integrity of the Eldian people. Thus, if humanity and its people had equal opportunities, they could dialogue and find peace. However, it appears that their efforts were unsuccessful.

In the new epilogue of Shingeki no Kyojin, we see how shortly after the death of Mikasa Ackerman a bombardment falls on a modern Paradis. The island was reduced to ruins.

However, there is still hope, as we see in the last pictures, someone who seems to remember the family Ackerman comes to a tree like the one that gave rise to the power of the Titans So we will see Titans again in the future of Shingeki no Kyojin? That we cannot know.

If you want to read more about Shingeki no Kyojin, anime, video games and more from geek culture, don’t forget to follow us on our YouTube channel and on our social networks. We recommend you read:



