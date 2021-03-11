No doubt Shingeki no Kyojin It is breaking it in the world of anime and manga, with an impressive popularity, and not only in the story or the protagonist, but in each of the characters that make up this adventure.

Whether you identify yourself as Team ackerman, feel that you must protect Armin, or Hange be your favorite character, the truth is that the story of the pen of Hajime isayama has caused many to ‘surrender their hearts’ with each new chapter, be it anime or manga.

When does Shingeki no Kyojin end?

So for many It is sad news that the anime ends this Sunday, March 28, 2021, without news of a continuation or more chapters in the future to close the story. (Although many are sure of a continuation due to its extreme popularity.)

But the anime is not the only one that will come to an end (more or less), we only have one more chapter of the manga left. Well the story of Shingeki no Kyojin, from the Island of Paradis, Eldia and the Titans will come to an end this April 9 with the manga’s number 139.

The editorial of Shingeki no Kyojin already made a video to say goodbye to this work

Surely if you are a fan you already knew this, but if you want to remember in an epic way how the end is inevitably approaching, we leave you this promotional video of the Kodansha Publisher for the last volume of the manga:

Many fans never imagined that the boy who hated the titans so much and longed for freedom would end up as the founding titan and a genocide without turning back.

No doubt the development of Eren it’s brutal throughout Shingeki no Kyojin, like the rest of the characters, like History, Armin and Levi himself.

