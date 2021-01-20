Shingeki no Kyojin, also known as Attack on Titan, finally released its new anime season, but far from leaving all the fans delighted, a fraction was upset by the animation.

Almost immediately, some heavy users attacked Studio Mappa and even threatened part of the staff and even the directors.

This scenario has been repeated with the premiere of each new episode of Shingeki no Kyojin, and recently, an animation studio worker broke the silence to send a message to all haters.

Studio Mappa managed to bring new episodes of Shingeki no Kyojin in a very short period of time and in the midst of a pandemic, but despite looking good quality, not all fans of the anime they enjoyed them.

Many of them started attacking the staff members with negative comments, and some even threatened them directly because they didn’t like the animation.

Shingeki no Kyojin’s studio responds to threats

After being silent for a long time, the Twitter account @Spytrue revealed the translation of a message, allegedly written by a Studio Mappa, which responds to criticism made of Shingeki no Kyojin.

‘All the staff who worked this season put sweat, blood and tears to make her look her best in an extremely short period of time, an even shorter period of time than normal. They are free to give their opinion on the program. However, constantly teasing and harassing staff is unacceptable. It is appreciated that you have the courtesy or at least the respect for the superhuman effort that is being made for the program. Let’s be mature. ‘

The name or names of the author of this document remain anonymous, but they are correct in pointing out that harassment and threats are immature acts on the part of the community.

If you didn’t like the new season of Shingeki no KyojinIt’s okay, but you have to show some respect for others.

We recommend you:

Source.



