Shingeki no Kyojin has come to an end last month ending more than 11 years of work by Hajime isayama and published by Kodansha. This generated so much controversy about it until it has been decided to add a few extra pages to chapter 139. However, the new ending may not be what the fandom is waiting for.

In fact, this expands only some events after the death of Eren jaeger and what corresponds to the war between the Eldian people and the allied forces, led by the Marley Empire. After he used the Rumble to disappear 80% of the population there is not much that these new pages of Shingeki no Kyojin may change, or so we thought.

Shingeki no Kyojin’s new ending

According to the official manga of Shingeki no Kyojin and its current ending, the death of Eren jaeger it would mean the end of the war and the power of the Titans coming to an end. However, in the epilogue that has been leaked it seems that neither the war ended nor peace reached the Island of Paradis. Right where the grave of Eren jaeger, we see people similar to Mikasa Ackerman Y Jean kirschtein They arrive with a baby to leave some flowers.

After the death of someone wearing the scarf of Mikasa Ackerman on Shingeki no Kyojin, the war continues and they bombard the Island of Paradis until it is reduced to ruins. And, in the last pictures, we see someone who seems familiar to the family Ackerman Reach a tree source of the power of the Titans.

If you want to read more about Shingeki no Kyojin, anime, video games and more from geek culture, don’t forget to follow us on our YouTube channel and on our social networks. We recommend you read:



