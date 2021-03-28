When the Season 4 from Shingeki no Kyojin it was said at once that it would be the end of the anime. Later, when its episode count was revealed (16), many thought it was insufficient.

Especially to adapt all the work of Hajime isayama, which is not over yet. This is why it was thought that it might be divided into at least two parts. A certain rumor pointed to this idea, and now, it is confirmed by what was announced this Sunday.

Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 goes on hiatus

Although episode 16 (75 in general) is not yet released in the West, in Japan it is already available. At the end of its broadcast, it was revealed that the one that follows will premiere until next winter.

That was through a teaser, which is the one we share with you now. Those who are aware of the manga of Isayama they will realize that the scenes that appear are related to the most recent events of this one. The denouement is very close.

Shingeki no Kyojin: Will you disappoint fans with your ending?

In this way, the Season 4 from Shingeki no Kyojin follow the same steps as the Season 3, which was also divided into two parts.

That was to give space to Wit Studio, the company that previously made the anime, to regain strength and go back to work.

It is to be imagined that MAPPA, which is the studio in charge, needs time to work on other projects. In fact, this animation house has a pretty hectic 2021 with a lot of work.

According to plan, the anime will return in winter 2022

So this pause is completely understandable. Now, the original announcement mentions that it will be next winter that the anime will return. But Funimation, which has already issued a statement, specifies that it will be in the ‘winter 2022’.

So apparently December 2021 is out of the question, and it will be until January that Eren jaeger and company will return to battle. The wait will surely be eternal for many fans, but it will surely be worth it.

we hope that MAPPA give yourself plenty of time and listen to the feedback from the fans. There were some details from the first half of the Season 4 from Shingeki no Kyojin that could have been better.

But it is understandable that some things will change. Not for nothing Wit Studio did three seasons, already MAPPA it was his turn to finish what he started. Hopefully your animators get as much rest as possible, as well as the rest of the production team.

Source.



