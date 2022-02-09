the final stretch

For the past few weeks, fans of Shingeki no Kyojin They have been enjoying their last season. After years, the history of Eren jaeger is about to come to an end and the episodes so far have been filled with some pretty exciting reveals and twists.

Episode 80 showed us what some fans had been looking forward to: Eren activated the Rumble of the Earth. In this way he seeks to end the ‘cycle of pain’ and allow only the Eldians to inhabit the Earth. Now a new trailer for the next episode seems to prepare us for the worst.

Things are not looking good in Shingeki no Kyojin

Next Sunday, February 13, the 81st episode of Shingeki no Kyojin. That is why it has been released a step of what we can expect from this antepenultimate chapter. From the tone of the narration and the images presented, it seems that quite a few moments of anguish await us.

‘The Earth rumbled and rumbled. A cloud of dust rises into the sky. A horde of giants advance. The island walls disappeared. No one can stop Eren until I exterminate the life that exists there from this world‘. It is what the description of episode 81 of Shingeki no Kyojin. Here we leave the progress.

The images together with the music manage to convey a feeling of despair. It seems that all is lost and finally Eren has become the great final villain of Shingeki no Kyojin. It should be noted that there are few episodes left for the series’ grand finale.

If we let ourselves be carried away by this advance, it is very likely that the last chapters will be full of memorable moments. Shingeki no Kyojin it is an anime that has been seen by thousands of viewers and it is very likely that they will say goodbye in a big way. What did you think of the trailer for episode 81?

