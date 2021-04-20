With the denouement of the manga of Shingeki no Kyojin, some were not entirely convinced of the end devised by Hajime isayama. It is quite common that when a work like this has a long duration there are always dissatisfied fans.

There were those who even campaigned to pressure this author, and to modify it … which does not make sense. But for those readers who were not convinced there is a slight hope.

Some additional content is on the way

What happens is that it was revealed that volume 34 of the manga, which is the last in the series, will have additional content. That in the form of some extra pages that for some reason weren’t included in the final chapter, 139.

According to schedule, it will go on sale on June 9 in Japan. So in the West you will have to have a little patience for the localized version of this compilation volume. It’s pretty normal at this point.

Shingeki no Kyojin: Hange Zoë revives thanks to a fan interpretation

Now what could it be? Previously, the same source from which this information comes revealed that volume 34 of Shingeki no Kyojin would have two editions.

One of them brings a brochure with extra content from the first and second chapter of the manga, and the other one from chapters 138 and 138. It is assumed that in both cases they are brochures, but nothing suggests that the ending will be modified. It could be just ideas that Isayama decided to scrap.

Maybe I’ll expand the ending of Shingeki no Kyojin a bit.

But as always, without having more information at hand it is difficult to ensure the above 100%. It will only be completely out of doubt on or near the date mentioned above due to some leak.

Could some kind of epilogue be expected? We do not want to assure anything, but surely many fans would be happy if something like this happened. At least to find out more about what happened after the end of the story.

It will be necessary to see the way in which MAPPA adapt the end of the manga in the anime of Shingeki no Kyojin. But to be able to see it you have to wait until the beginning of next year.

If by chance there is some material after the outcome it will surely be adapted as well. The producers behind the animated series decided that the entire work of Hajime isayama have such treatment. We only have to wait, but boy, there is still a long way to go.

